Artemis.bm - Catastrophe Bonds, ILS, Reinsurance, Risk Transfer

» Q4 2016 Cat Bond Market Report - Market reaches new heights

Q4 saw $2.13 billion of risk capital issued from six transactions, exceeding the ten-year average for the quarter by approximately $337 million. This helped to take annual issuance for 2016 passed the $7 billion mark.



Strong investor and sponsor appetite throughout 2016 helped the market end the year at a new record size, of $26.82 billion. Download the report here.

» Reinsurance renewal coverage

Read our reporting, insight and analysis of the January 2017 reinsurance renewals, when a large proportion of global reinsurance program terms are renewed and repriced. Reinsurance rate declines have slowed at 1/1, but reports suggest that the pressure on the traditional market remains. Read our reinsurance renewal coverage here.

» U.S. Gov & Treasury Money Market Funds See Minimal Reform Impact

In October 2016, the U.S. Money Market Fund (MMF) industry changed dramatically with new requirements for U.S. institutional prime and institutional municipal MMFs becoming effective. In BlackRock's opinion however, thanks to a carve-out for U.S. government and Treasury funds, the insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets needn’t lose sleep over these changes.