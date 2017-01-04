Artemis.bm - Catastrophe Bonds, ILS, Reinsurance, Risk Transfer
ARTEMIS covers cat bonds, insurance-linked securities (ILS), alternative reinsurance capital, risk transfer, investments, longevity and weather risk markets. Read more about Artemis. Or if you are new to this?
Latest ILS, cat bond & reinsurance capital news
»
Guernsey expands ILS regs, with SPI vehicle for cat bonds & more
04/01/2017
»
Natural catastrophe losses in 2016 at four year high: Munich Re
04/01/2017
»
Use of PCS data in catastrophe bond triggers up in 2016
04/01/2017
»
Florida insurers' combined ratios up on lower rates & attrition in 2016
04/01/2017
»
Gator Re extension notice filed for up to $35m loss
04/01/2017
»
IAG ups multi-year cover in $7bn 2017 catastrophe reinsurance renewal
04/01/2017
»
FEMA secures $1.042bn of flood reinsurance for NFIP
03/01/2017
»
Renaissance Re responsible for $140m Fibonacci Reinsurance Ltd.
03/01/2017
»
Stone Ridge ILS & reinsurance assets surpass $5 billion
03/01/2017
»
Minor NZ quake impact to ILS funds in November, avg return 0.27%
03/01/2017
»
Jan renewals set tone for demanding 2017 in reinsurance: Willis Re
03/01/2017
»
Q4 2016 Cat Bond Market Report – Market reaches new heights
03/01/2017
Read older articles in the Artemis news blog or never miss anything from Artemis and subscribe to our free weekly email newsletter.
Cat Bond & ILS Market Stats
Latest Catastrophe Bonds
|Issuer
|$
|Galilei Re 2017-1
|$525m
|LI Re 2016-2
|$10m
|Galilei Re 2016-1
|$750m
|Horse Capital I DAC
|€255m
|Ursa Re 2016-1
|$500m
|Bonanza Re 2016-1
|$200m
|Residential Re 2016-2
|$400m
|Find 400+ ILS transactions in our catastrophe bond & insurance-linked securities Deal Directory.
»
Q4 2016 Cat Bond Market Report - Market reaches new heights
Q4 saw $2.13 billion of risk capital issued from six transactions, exceeding the ten-year average for the quarter by approximately $337 million. This helped to take annual issuance for 2016 passed the $7 billion mark.
Strong investor and sponsor appetite throughout 2016 helped the market end the year at a new record size, of $26.82 billion. Download the report here.
»
Reinsurance renewal coverage
Read our reporting, insight and analysis of the January 2017 reinsurance renewals, when a large proportion of global reinsurance program terms are renewed and repriced. Reinsurance rate declines have slowed at 1/1, but reports suggest that the pressure on the traditional market remains. Read our reinsurance renewal coverage here.
»
U.S. Gov & Treasury Money Market Funds See Minimal Reform Impact
In October 2016, the U.S. Money Market Fund (MMF) industry changed dramatically with new requirements for U.S. institutional prime and institutional municipal MMFs becoming effective. In BlackRock's opinion however, thanks to a carve-out for U.S. government and Treasury funds, the insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets needn’t lose sleep over these changes.
» Reinsurance to pay for some of NZ quakes, factors could complicate
» Generali in 3rd party motor liability ILS with Horse Capital I DAC
» Swiss Re to cut back on P&C, but positive on re/insurance industry trends
» Blockchain needs standards in reinsurance: Swiss Re
» Cost-of-capital to be a struggle in reinsurance: S&P
» ILS & Insurtech evolution brings role of broker into question: Speakers
» Argo Group buys Ariel Re for $235 million, advances strategic plan
» January reinsurance renewal pricing outlook uncertain: Hannover Re
» Latin American countries seek joint cat bond cover for quakes
» Royal Bank of Canada unit Rochdale launches ILS interval fund
»
Cat bond sector must continue to innovate: Cory Anger, GC Securities
The cat bond market must continue to offer sponsors and investors new structures and risks in a bid to remain relevant and competitive, thinks Cory Anger.
»
The price game is over: Luca Albertini, Leadenhall Capital Partners
There was no talk of further reinsurance rate reductions at the Rendez-Vous de Septembre in Monte Carlo, according to Luca Albertini.
»
Unwillingness to pay “one of the big myths” of the ILS market: Craig Wenzel, XL Catlin
Wenzel discussed the "myth" that the ILS market is any worse at paying claims than the traditional reinsurance market.
»
Alternative capital may shorten the reinsurance cycle: Monnier, Swiss Re
The influence of alternative capacity on the peaks and troughs of the underwriting cycle have been over exaggerated, according to Jean-Louis Monnier.
»
Life & Solvency II capital deals a focus for Secquaero: Dirk Lohmann
Growing in life insurance risk as an asset class and helping re/insurers with their Solvency II capital needs are both areas of focus for the future at Secquaero.
Featured Conferences
|Date
|Details
|3rd February 2017
|ILS NYC 2017
A thoughtfully curated annual insurance-linked securities event in New York City from Artemis
Held in: New York.
|26th - 28th February 2017
|SIFMA IRLS 2017
Early bird rates end on December 9, 2016. The annual insurance- and risk-linked securities (IRLS) conference from SIFMA.
Held in: Miami.
|View all upcoming conferences in our Events Calendar.
Want to feature your event here? Contact us.
New to ILS, cat bonds and insurance linked investments?
As the asset class covering insurance linked securities and reinsurance linked investments grows, new readers may be looking for simple explanations of some of the key topics Artemis covers.
Artemis MarketView
The Artemis MarketView lists companies and people who participate in the markets we cover. If you would like to be included you can submit your details here.
- Accountants, Consultants & Tax
- Banking Professionals
- Brokers - Insurance, Catastrophe Bonds, Insurance-Linked Securities & Derivatives
- Captive Managers & Captive Management
- Consultants
- Exchanges & Regulators
- Funds and fund managers - ILS and reinsurance
- Fund Administration - ILS and reinsurance linked funds
- Indenture trustee, paying agent, escrow services
Reinsurance, ILS and Catastrophe Bond Job Vacancies
Jobs on Artemis are now supplied through our sister site Reinsurance Careers, a newly launched reinsurance, catastrophe bond and ILS job listings website owned and operated by the same people who bring you Artemis. View the latest reinsurance, ILS and cat bond jobs here.