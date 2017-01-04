Artemis.bm - Catastrophe Bonds, ILS, Reinsurance, Risk Transfer

ARTEMIS covers cat bonds, insurance-linked securities (ILS), alternative reinsurance capital, risk transfer, investments, longevity and weather risk markets. Read more about Artemis. Or if you are new to this?

ILS NYC 2017

Cat Bond & ILS Market Stats

2016 issuance

$7.053 billion.

Outstanding market

$26.82 billion.

Launch Dashboard

Latest Catastrophe Bonds

Issuer $
Galilei Re 2017-1 $525m
LI Re 2016-2 $10m
Galilei Re 2016-1 $750m
Horse Capital I DAC €255m
Ursa Re 2016-1 $500m
Bonanza Re 2016-1 $200m
Residential Re 2016-2 $400m
Find 400+ ILS transactions in our catastrophe bond & insurance-linked securities Deal Directory.

Q4 2016 Catastrophe Bond Market Report» Q4 2016 Cat Bond Market Report - Market reaches new heights
Q4 saw $2.13 billion of risk capital issued from six transactions, exceeding the ten-year average for the quarter by approximately $337 million. This helped to take annual issuance for 2016 passed the $7 billion mark.

Strong investor and sponsor appetite throughout 2016 helped the market end the year at a new record size, of $26.82 billion. Download the report here.

Reinsurance renewals» Reinsurance renewal coverage
Read our reporting, insight and analysis of the January 2017 reinsurance renewals, when a large proportion of global reinsurance program terms are renewed and repriced. Reinsurance rate declines have slowed at 1/1, but reports suggest that the pressure on the traditional market remains. Read our reinsurance renewal coverage here.

BlackRock» U.S. Gov & Treasury Money Market Funds See Minimal Reform Impact
In October 2016, the U.S. Money Market Fund (MMF) industry changed dramatically with new requirements for U.S. institutional prime and institutional municipal MMFs becoming effective. In BlackRock's opinion however, thanks to a carve-out for U.S. government and Treasury funds, the insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets needn’t lose sleep over these changes.

Interviews, roundtables and speeches from industry professionals

» Cat bond sector must continue to innovate: Cory Anger, GC Securities
The cat bond market must continue to offer sponsors and investors new structures and risks in a bid to remain relevant and competitive, thinks Cory Anger.

» The price game is over: Luca Albertini, Leadenhall Capital Partners
There was no talk of further reinsurance rate reductions at the Rendez-Vous de Septembre in Monte Carlo, according to Luca Albertini.

» Unwillingness to pay “one of the big myths” of the ILS market: Craig Wenzel, XL Catlin
Wenzel discussed the "myth" that the ILS market is any worse at paying claims than the traditional reinsurance market.

» Alternative capital may shorten the reinsurance cycle: Monnier, Swiss Re
The influence of alternative capacity on the peaks and troughs of the underwriting cycle have been over exaggerated, according to Jean-Louis Monnier.

» Life & Solvency II capital deals a focus for Secquaero: Dirk Lohmann
Growing in life insurance risk as an asset class and helping re/insurers with their Solvency II capital needs are both areas of focus for the future at Secquaero.

Read all Artemis interviews.

ILS Advisers Fund Index

Eurekahedge ILS Advisers Index

Cat Bond Market Charts

Catastrophe bond market statistics, data and charts

Artemis MarketView

Artemis MarketView

Mercury iCRIX (MiCRIX)

Mercury investible Catastrophe Risk Index (MiCRIX)

Weekly Email Newsletter

Sign up for the weekly Artemis email newsletter

Featured Conferences

Date Details
3rd February 2017 ILS NYC 2017
A thoughtfully curated annual insurance-linked securities event in New York City from Artemis
Held in: New York.
26th - 28th February 2017 SIFMA IRLS 2017
Early bird rates end on December 9, 2016. The annual insurance- and risk-linked securities (IRLS) conference from SIFMA.
Held in: Miami.
View all upcoming conferences in our Events Calendar.
Want to feature your event here? Contact us.

New to ILS, cat bonds and insurance linked investments?

As the asset class covering insurance linked securities and reinsurance linked investments grows, new readers may be looking for simple explanations of some of the key topics Artemis covers.

Reinsurance, ILS and Catastrophe Bond Job Vacancies

Jobs on Artemis are now supplied through our sister site Reinsurance Careers, a newly launched reinsurance, catastrophe bond and ILS job listings website owned and operated by the same people who bring you Artemis. View the latest reinsurance, ILS and cat bond jobs here.













Jardine Lloyd Thompson Capital Markets